Surinamese dollar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Malawian kwachas is currently 59.840 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 60.159 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 58.986 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.341% increase in value.