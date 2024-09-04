Surinamese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 1.369 today, reflecting a 0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 1.375 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.363 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.669% decrease in value.