Surinamese dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 72.474 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 72.923 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 72.288 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.