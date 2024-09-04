Surinamese dollar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Lebanese pounds is currently 3,090.480 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.226% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 3,107.310 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3,079.200 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.