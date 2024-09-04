Surinamese dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Comorian francs is currently 15.364 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.912% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 15.424 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 15.220 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.498% decrease in value.