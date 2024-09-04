Surinamese dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Japanese yen is currently 5.011 today, reflecting a -1.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.593% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 5.079 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.981 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.