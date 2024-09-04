Surinamese dollar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 535.761 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 537.808 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 531.048 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.