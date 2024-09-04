Surinamese dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 12.309 today, reflecting a 0.534% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.196% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 12.360 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 12.154 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.553% decrease in value.