Surinamese dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Georgian laris is currently 0.093 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.397% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.094 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.