Surinamese dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 6.136 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 6.168 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.116 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.569% decrease in value.