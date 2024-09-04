Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos history summary. This is the Surinamese dollar (SRD) to Chilean pesos (CLP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SRD and CLP historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SRD to CLP conversion chart
1 SRD = 32.05970 CLP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 32.060 today, reflecting a 1.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 32.104 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 31.332 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.783% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Surinamese dollars to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.