Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 32.060 today, reflecting a 1.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 32.104 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 31.332 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.783% decrease in value.