Surinamese dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.113 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.222% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.114 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.112 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.527% decrease in value.