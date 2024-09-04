Surinamese dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.461 today, reflecting a 0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.312% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.463 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.456 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.