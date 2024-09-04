Surinamese dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 2.895 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.252% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 2.914 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.885 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.528% decrease in value.