Surinamese dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 0.195 today, reflecting a 0.548% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.310% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.196 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.190 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.971% increase in value.