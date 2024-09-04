Surinamese dollar to Bermudan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Bermudan dollars is currently 0.035 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Bermudan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.