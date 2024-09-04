Surinamese dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 31.768 today, reflecting a -0.726% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 32.142 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 31.672 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.819% increase in value.