Surinamese dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Armenian drams is currently 13.360 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.489% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 13.481 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 13.320 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.606% decrease in value.