Surinamese dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Albanian leks is currently 3.117 today, reflecting a 0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.578% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 3.127 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.097 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.531% decrease in value.