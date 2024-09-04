Sierra Leonean leone to Zambian kwacha Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Sierra Leonean leone to Zambian kwacha history summary. This is the Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) to Zambian kwacha (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SLL and ZMW historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SLL to ZMW conversion chart
1 SLL = 0.00117 ZMW
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Sierra Leonean leone to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 1.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.496% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Zambian kwacha
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.