Sierra Leonean leone to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Uzbekistan soms is currently 0.560 today, reflecting a -0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.045% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 0.562 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.553 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.432% decrease in value.