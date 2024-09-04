Sierra Leonean leone to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Rwandan francs is currently 0.059 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.060 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.058 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.475% decrease in value.