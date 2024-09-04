Sierra Leonean leone to Nicaraguan córdobas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Sierra Leonean leone to Nicaraguan córdobas history summary. This is the Sierra Leonean leone (SLL) to Nicaraguan córdobas (NIO) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SLL and NIO historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
1 SLL = 0.00163 NIO
Sierra Leonean leone to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a -0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.186% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.453% increase in value.
