Sierra Leonean leone to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Mozambican meticals is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.258% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.496% decrease in value.