Sierra Leonean leone to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Lebanese pounds is currently 3.968 today, reflecting a -0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 3.976 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.912 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.453% increase in value.