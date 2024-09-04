Sierra Leonean leone to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a 0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.293% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.962% decrease in value.