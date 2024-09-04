Sierra Leonean leone to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Colombian pesos is currently 0.185 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a 3.624% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.187 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.176 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.558% decrease in value.