Sierra Leonean leone to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Armenian drams is currently 0.017 today, reflecting a -0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.255% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.413% decrease in value.