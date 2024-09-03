Malawian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 13.016 today, reflecting a 0.229% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.311% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 13.208 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 12.977 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.419% increase in value.