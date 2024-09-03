Malawian kwacha to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Russian rubles is currently 0.051 today, reflecting a -2.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -4.190% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.050 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.494% decrease in value.