Malawian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 4.444 today, reflecting a 0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 1.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 4.477 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 4.396 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.376% decrease in value.