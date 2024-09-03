Malawian kwacha to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Moldovan leus is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a 0.614% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.091% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.010 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.745% increase in value.