Malawian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 0.278 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.519% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 0.282 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.277 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.432% increase in value.