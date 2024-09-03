Malawian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 1.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.371% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.852% decrease in value.