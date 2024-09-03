Malawian kwacha to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Chilean pesos is currently 0.535 today, reflecting a 1.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 2.240% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.536 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.524 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.394% decrease in value.