Mauritian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Mauritian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones history summary. This is the Mauritian rupee (MUR) to Sierra Leonean leones (SLL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MUR and SLL historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
MUR to SLL conversion chart
1 MUR = 484.21200 SLL
Mauritian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 484.212 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.370% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 495.570 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 483.011 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Sierra Leonean leones
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
