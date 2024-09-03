Mauritian rupee to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Malawian kwachas is currently 37.192 today, reflecting a -0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.050% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 37.586 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 36.778 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.341% increase in value.