Mauritian rupee to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Hungarian forints is currently 7.662 today, reflecting a 0.605% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 7.676 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 7.613 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.