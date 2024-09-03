Macanese pataca to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Djiboutian francs is currently 22.136 today, reflecting a 0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 22.161 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 22.107 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.161% decrease in value.