Mongolian tugrik to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to CFP francs is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a 0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.236% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.