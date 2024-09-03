Mongolian tugrik to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3.741 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3.753 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.734 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.280% decrease in value.