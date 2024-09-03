Mongolian tugrik to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.012 today, reflecting a 0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.376% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.012 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.360% decrease in value.