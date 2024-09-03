Mongolian tugrik to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.318% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.539% increase in value.