Mongolian tugrik to Romanian leus Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Mongolian tugrik to Romanian leus history summary. This is the Mongolian tugrik (MNT) to Romanian leus (RON) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MNT and RON historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MNT to RON conversion chart
1 MNT = 0.00133 RON
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Mongolian tugrik to Romanian leus exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Romanian leus is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 1.337% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.365% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Romanian leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.