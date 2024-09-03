Mongolian tugrik to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 2.279 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 1.099% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2.279 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.254 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.183% increase in value.