Mongolian tugrik to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Macedonian denars is currently 0.016 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 1.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 0.017 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.016 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.576% increase in value.