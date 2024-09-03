Mongolian tugrik to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Liberian dollars is currently 0.058 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.058 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.058 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.