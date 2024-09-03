Mongolian tugrik to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Guinean francs is currently 2.556 today, reflecting a 0.347% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.695% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.556 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.538 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.