Mongolian tugrik to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Algerian dinars is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a -0.281% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a -0.472% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.040 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.253% decrease in value.