Mongolian tugrik to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.053 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.053 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.053 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.